Tacoma business to partner with homeless shelter to provide youth job training

TACOMA, Wash. -- With young adults living on the streets, the city is moving forward with a new homeless shelter and teen drop-in center set to open next year. The facility will not only provide a warm place to stay but will also provide youth job training.

City officials are talking with several businesses about moving into the retail space at the shelter located at the corner of South Tacoma Way and South 54th Street. Love by the Slice Baking and Catering Company, Tease Chocolates, and Rise UP! Baking Co. have expressed interest in working with the city.

All three businesses submitted proposals to create a partnership with Tacoma to help local youth ages 16-24 experiencing homelessness. The business selected will move into the 1,500 square foot commercial space. By opening up a store front at the shelter, city officials say teens and young adults will be able to gain professional training and job experience.

Over the next several years, the city budgeted $2.83 million to acquire, build out, and fund the operations of the youth homeless center. It is expected to open in early 2018.

The city will hold a meeting to discuss the plans for the youth and young adult drop-in center and young adult emergency overnight shelter Thursday night. The meeting will be at the Asia Pacific Cultural Center located at 4851 S. Tacoma Way from 6:30-8:30 p.m.