Seattle Storm extends partnership with Q13 FOX, JOEtv; set to broadcast home games in 2017

SEATTLE – The Seattle Storm announced a multi-year partnership extension with Q13 FOX and JOEtv. Seattle will welcome the Indiana Fever at 4 p.m. for Opening Night presented by Swedish on Mothers Day, May 14, and the game will be broadcast on both channels.

JOEtv (ch. 22, cable 110) will broadcast the Storm’s 2017 regular-season home games, and in addition to the local broadcasts, all Storm road games will be broadcast on a combination of WNBA LiveAccess, NBATV, ESPN and ESPN2, including the team’s season-opener, in Los Angeles on May 13 at 2 p.m. PDT on ESPN.

“We are thrilled to continue this partnership with Q13 FOX and JOEtv,” said Storm President & GM Alisha Valavanis. “As the home of the Storm, Seahawks, Sounders and Thunderbirds, Q13 FOX and JOEtv is the ideal fit for our franchise. Q13 FOX and JOEtv provide the premier platform for us to grow exposure and our fan base.”

In addition to the team’s season-opener at Los Angeles on May 13 on ESPN, Seattle’s national TV schedule includes Tuesday, June 13 vs. Atlanta on ESPN3, Thursday, June 29 at Connecticut at 5 p.m. PDT and Tuesday, July 18 vs. Chicago at 7 p.m. PDT, both on ESPN2. NBATV games will be announced at a later date.

“We’re excited to continue our relationship with the Seattle Storm and for the opportunity to bring professional basketball into the homes of Western Washington viewers,” said Pam Pearson, Q13 FOX/JOEtv SVP/General Manager. “The Storm is a perfect member to our local lineup of sports partners which includes the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Thunderbirds.”

The Storm returns Sportsradio 950 KJR personalityDick Fain for his 11th season as the play-by-play on-air talent. Color analyst Elise Woodward, who serves as a Pac-12 network analyst and University of Washington women’s basketball on-air talent, returns to the sidelines for her 10th Storm season.

Seattle opens its home schedule on May 14 vs. Indiana at KeyArena. Secure the best seats in the house with Storm 360 Memberships, available now, starting at $180, available online or by calling (206) 217-WNBA (9622). For package and group rates, please call 206-217-WNBA (9622).