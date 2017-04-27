× Seahawks trade out of first round, picking up three extra picks in the process

SEATTLE – And on the first day, the Seattle Seahawks rested.

The Seahawks made two trades during the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night, trading down from No. 26 to No. 31 via the Falcons, then moving out of the first round altogether after swapping picks with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks are now scheduled to pick in the second round at No. 34 overall.

In return, the Seahawks picked up third- and seventh-rounders from the Falcons, and the No. 31 overall pick as well as a fourth-rounder (No. 111 overall) from the 49ers. The picks from Atlanta were the 95th and 219th overall.

The second round of the NFL draft begins at 4 p.m. Friday.