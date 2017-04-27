× Seahawks trade down in first round, getting 3rd, 7th in return

SEATTLE – It might be the least surprising trade in Seattle Seahawks history.

The Seahawks traded down in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night, swapping their No. 26 overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons.

Seattle dropped to No. 31 in the first round in return, getting a third-round pick and seventh-round pick in the bargain. Those are the 95th and 219th picks overall.

It’s the sixth consecutive year the Seahawks haven’t used their original first-round pick.

The Falcons picked Takkarist McKinley, a linebacker out of UCLA, with the selection.