Pranksters calling Trump’s new ‘criminal aliens’ hotline to report UFO sightings, space aliens

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is blasting pranksters who are calling a new Immigration and Customs Enforcement hotline meant for victims of illegal alien crime to report UFO sightings and encounters with space aliens, Fox News reported Thursday.

The Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement Office (VOICE) was launched Wednesday. It’s intended to be a hotline for crime victims of suspected undocumented immigrants to call for assistance and support.

However, according to Fox News, critics mocked the initiative on social media with the hashtag #AlienDay, encouraging others to dial the VOICE number to report alien takeovers and encounters with space creatures.

An ICE official familiar with the situation told Fox News that, as a result of the fake reports, the VOICE hotline has experienced significant delays. The official further said the campaign to generate “hoax calls” is disrespectful to victims of real crime and their families — and a waste of government resources, as personnel in the call center are required to listen to the majority of callers’ reports.