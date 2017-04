× Pete Carroll tweets out annual draft clues

RENTON, Wash. – There’s probably nothing to be gleaned from them, but Pete Carroll tweeted out his annual draft clues on Thursday afternoon in the hours leading up to the NFL draft.

All were song titles: “Love and happiness,” “Up the mountain,” “Always on my mind,” “Love is like a heat wave,” “White flag” and “Defying gravity.”

Carroll promised four Seahawks tickets to whoever guesses correctly.