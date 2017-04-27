× New population of invasive green crabs found in Washington

SEQUIM, Wash. — More invasive green crabs have been found in Washington state’s inland waters, this time at Dungeness Spit near Sequim.

A team with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service captured a total of 13 European green crabs in recent weeks as part of the Washington Sea Grant’s crab team detection program.

Officials say the numbers indicate the invasive predators are more abundant at Dungeness Spit than at two other locations in the state’s inland waters. Volunteers discovered the invasive crab last summer on San Juan Island. More were found and trapped in Padilla Bay near Mount Vernon last fall.

Green crabs are an invasive species that have damaged shellfish harvests and uprooted eelgrass beds.

Officials say the population can grow quickly so early detection and quick intervention is needed. They’re developing a plan to monitor and remove others.