McDonald’s to phase out Hi-C Orange from menu, replace with new drink

Say goodbye to Hi-C Orange at McDonald’s.

The fast-food chain will begin phasing out the beverage on May 1, according to a memo posted this week on Reddit. A representative for McDonald’s told Eat This, Not That that all locations will stop carrying the drink after July.

According to the memo, the chain is introducing a new “proprietary” beverage called Sprite TropicBerry that will be served exclusively at McDonald’s locations. It’s part of the company’s partnership with Coca-Cola.

McDonald’s website touts Hi-C Orange Lavaburst as “packed with crisp citrus flavor,” but customers won’t be able to enjoy it for much longer. You may still have time to order the drink because McDonald’s locations are advised to keep selling it until their current supply is gone.

At least one Reddit user expects a backlash from the move, writing, “It’s gonna be a fun few weeks up ahead. Hi-C is one of the more popular drinks at my location.”

Reaction to the news on Twitter appears to bear that out:

So McDonalds has announced that it will stop offering my favorite drink: Hi-C Orange Lavaburst! What are we going to do without it? Help! pic.twitter.com/3YhbFfu1Pw — Evrod Cassimy (@EvrodCassimy) April 27, 2017

McDonald's taking away the Hi-C orange drink after July ‼️ that is not okay @McDonalds — Craig (@Iball_u_hate) April 27, 2017

@McDonalds so bummed you're phasing out orange hi-c. It's the only thing I get there! — Stephanie Sadler (@Lisanie) April 27, 2017

McDonald's is getting rid of the orange Hi-C, and I don't like the ugly new uniforms either. I may not every eat at another McDonalds again. — Mark A. Durham (@mdurham33) April 27, 2017

RIP Hi-C Orange. — Andrew McCann (@AndyMac212) April 27, 2017

Pretty pissed @McDonalds is taking away Hi-C orange from us — Tom Fischer (@THEE_TOMINATER) April 27, 2017

Damn I really don't have any reasons to go to McDonald's anymore for real. They won't have Hi-C anymore. — Tree Tree (@trycethegoat) April 27, 2017

@McDonalds are you getting rid of the orange hi-c — Duane ™ (@DuaneSpangler) April 27, 2017