LIVE UPDATES: The Seahawks in Round 1 of the 2017 NFL draft

RENTON, Wash. – By the end of the night, the Seattle Seahawks could look dramatically different.

By the end of the night, the Seattle Seahawks could also look exactly the same.

Months of rumors and speculation will finally give way to action beginning Thursday at 5 p.m., when the NFL draft gets underway.

Will John Schneider and Pete Carroll decide to trade Richard Sherman after all? Will they trade up, or maybe trade out of the first round altogether? Will they grab an offensive lineman or cornerback with their first pick, as so many people are speculating, or surprise everybody yet again?

Seattle has one pick in the first round (26th overall), one in the second (58), three in the third (90, 102, 106), one in the sixth (210) and one in the seventh (226). The second and third rounds begin at 4 p.m. Friday, and rounds 4-7 begin at 9 a.m. Saturday.