Kenmore neighbors: Traffic planters not safe.

Ever since tolls began on 520 and 405, Kenmore has seen a big uptick in traffic, as people try to bypass those highways.

The city is trying to come up with ways to slow those cars down, while keeping pedestrians and bicyclists safe. But some of the solutions have unintended consequences, and some neighbors say the planters have created a bigger danger.

“They’re an obstruction, they’re in the road and they shouldn’t be in the road,” said Jeff Burns of the planters placed along his road to slow traffic down.

“I’ve seen everything,” said Larry Plush of the new chicanes on his road. “This is the dumbest.”

Chicanes are usually raised curbs that create a curve in the road to slow traffic, but the chicanes in Kenmore are large planters with a strip of paint around them.

“It does absolutely zero good for speed,” said Plush. “” Drivers just go right down the middle.”

The city also put planters on Simonds Road to slow down drivers who are turning off the road. But the planters are filled with large rocks, and some worry that if a car hits one, those rocks could become projectiles.

“I wouldn’t recommend anyone stand behind that and think it’s going to be safe,” said Kim Read, a neighbor who started an online petition to have the planters removed.

Rob Karlinsey, Kenmore’s city manager, says the planters are just a small part of an ongoing plan to make the city’s roads safer, with 84 improvements over the last few years, and millions spent on new sidewalks, signs, and street lighting.

“They are mobile,” Karlinsey said about the planters. “We can shift them around, and because of low cost we can replace them with something else.”

Something else seems to be preferable to the people we spoke with and the city council seems to agree. At their latest meeting, the traffic manager proposed replacing the planters with a raised curb.

Replied one councilor: “Let’s get rid of those planters as soon as possible.”