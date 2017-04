× Huskies receiver John Ross drafted No. 9 overall by Bengals

SEATTLE – Local man has big day.

University of Washington receiver John Ross cracked the top 10 in the NFL draft on Thursday night, going to the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 9 overall pick.

Ross had an astounding combine, setting a new record in the 40 at 4.22 seconds.

Ross had major knee surgery in 2015, and shoulder surgery in March.

Ross had 114 catches for 1,729 yards and 22 touchdowns in three seasons with the Huskies.