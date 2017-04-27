× Foster Farms’ frozen ready-to-eat breaded chicken patties recalled

WASHINGTON – Foster Poultry Farms is recalling approximately 131,880 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat breaded chicken patty products that may be contaminated with foreign materials, specifically plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday.

The items were produced on February 15, 2017. The FSIS said following products are subject to recall:

• 5-lb. bags containing 20 pieces of “FOSTER FARMS Chicken Patties BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with Best By date of 02/15/18.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-33901” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distribution centers in Alaska, Arizona, California, Utah and Washington.

The problem was discovered when the firm received three consumer complaints on March 22, April 3, and April 15, 2017 reporting foreign materials in the chicken patty products. The foreign materials were pieces of clear, soft plastic that originated from the establishment’s packaging materials.

The FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Consumer Affairs at 800-338-8051.