Diet soda added to Mayor Murray’s proposed sugar drink tax

SEATTLE– Mayor Ed Murray announced Thursday that diet soda would be added to his proposed sugar drink tax.

In his original plan, diet soda was exempt from the tax.

A 1.75 cent sweetened beverage tax would be added to naturally and artificially drinks including soda, energy drinks, juice and sweetened teas in Seattle.

The proposed tax is part of an $18 million proposal to fund education and healthy food programs.

The proposed tax is expected to raise $23 million for the first year, and $18 million in years following because consumption of sugar drinks is expected to decline.

According to the Mayor’s office, $5 million will go to the 13th Year program, allowing any graduate from a Seattle public high school to attend at least one year at the Seattle Colleges for free.

The Mayor’s office says $10 million will go to the Education Action Plan, a series of programs aimed at eliminating the opportunity gap between white students and African American/Black and other students of color.

An additional $5.7 million will fund increased support for children from birth to five-years-old and their caregivers, such as prenatal care. And $3.2 million will fund expanded food access including the Fresh Bucks program, which provides low-income households vouchers for fresh fruits and vegetables at local farmers markets.

“Healthy kids get better educations and are more likely to have a brighter future. The sweetened beverage tax transmitted today gives the City the financial resources to address each of these challenges,” said Mayor Murray.

A similar tax has already gone to a few other cities. A study out of Berkeley shows the sales of sugary drinks went down nearly 10% in the year after the tax was imposed in the city. At the same time, sales of water and other untaxed drinks increased.

We asked one of the authors of the study if she thinks Seattle’s proposal would be effective.

“Our study to date would suggest this is a good public policy,” said Dr. Lynn Silver.

But not everyone is for it. The owner of Burger Boss in Seattle used his sign to advertise against the tax, when he learned it would double the cost of his fountain drinks.

The FDA recommends that no more than ten-percent of your daily calories come from added sugars. That is 50 grams, or about 12.5 teaspoons of sugar if you're on a 2,000 calorie diet.