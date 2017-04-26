× Police looking for suspect in Seattle attack; he might be responsible for more

SEATTLE – Detectives are examining a possible link between two attacks on women in Seattle, and are asking for help identifying a potential suspect.

The attacks happened on March 7 and April 17, and both victims gave similar descriptions of the suspect.

In the first, which was captured by surveillance cameras, a 23-year-old woman was grabbed from behind by a man who followed her into her apartment building on Elliott Ave. The man ran off after she screamed and another resident opened the door to their unit.

The second time, a woman was walking home around 3:30 p.m. when a man grabbed her and threw her to the ground in the 1000 block of E. Terrace St.

The woman fought back, screaming and scratching the man, jabbing at his eyes and grabbing his throat. Two more women drove up, honked their horn and asked the woman if she was OK. She jumped in their car and called 911 as the man ran away.

In both cases, the man was described as white with blond or strawberry blond hari. One described him as 5-foot-8, the other as 5-foot-10. Both described a black jacket and gray jeans, and one said he had a patchy beard.

If you recognize the suspect, call detectives at (206) 684-5575, or contact Crime Stoppers with an anonymous tip at 1-800-222=TIPS.