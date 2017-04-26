× Police: 3-year-old hit by semi in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A 3-year-old girl is in the hospital after being hit by a semitruck Wednesday afternoon in Tacoma.

About 1:45 p.m., a semi was pulling out of a parking lot onto South Tacoma Way when it hit the girl, Tacoma Police Spokesperson Loretta Cool said.

The girl was transported to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. She is expected to survive, Cool said.

It appears the semitruck driver didn’t see pedestrians standing on the sidewalk, Cool said, and the driver moved into the road. The semi driver stayed at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with an investigation.

This story is breaking and will be updated shortly.