‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks opens up about his struggles during first interview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Remember "hot felon" Jeremy Meeks?

The California convict, who landed a modeling contract after his mugshot went insanely viral, has landed his first magazine cover, Man About Town.

The 33-year-old told the British magazine being hot never solved his problems.

He said he has heard the compliments for his entire life, but it didn't fix anything. Meeks said his dad is doing life in prison, his mom is a heroin addict and his brother and sisters are still struggling.

As if to prove the point, Meeks flew to London earlier this week to promote the magazine and was promptly deported by authorities there.

Even as an international supermodel his felony past still impacts him.

Meeks was arrested in 2014 and sentenced to over two years in prison for robbery, gun possession, and other charges. While he was behind bars, his now-infamous mugshot caused the Internet to swoon.