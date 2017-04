FIFE, Wash. — A tree fell onto a vehicle Wednesday on southbound I-5 near 70th Avenue East, and the driver was transported to the hospital for injuries, the Washington State Patrol said.

South King Fire said the driver, a female, was a “red patient,” code for critical condition. She was rushed to Harborview Medical Center with head injuries, authorities said.

Three right lanes of southbound I-5 were blocked, WSDOT Tacoma tweeted.

Backups from the downed trees in Fife are up to 5 miles. HOV and left lane are open now, but be prepared for lengthy delays in the area. https://t.co/3fvIL1c2fV — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 26, 2017

Update: Fire on scene left lane open. Driver has been transported for injuries. — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) April 26, 2017

SKFR units on MVA on SB I5 at porter way. 1 red pt xported to HMC pic.twitter.com/Ndn26Ls7Pj — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) April 26, 2017