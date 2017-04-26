× Belfair middle school placed on lockdown; district denies active-shooter report

BELFAIR, Wash. – The North Mason School District was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning.

The Mason County sheriff’s office said there were reports of an active shooter at Hawkins Middle School, but the district sent a tweet saying “law enforcement has determined there is not an active shooter on campus.”

The district said “there have been no shots fired, no sign of any shooter.”

North Mason School District superintendent Dana Rosenbach said the sheriff’s department was at Hawkins Middle School investigating. The sheriff’s department reported there were “lots of rumors flying around,” but said they hadn’t found any injuries.

We have not found anyone injured as of now. Still searching. pic.twitter.com/HyMFAwrBtn — Mason County Sheriff (@MasonCoSheriff) April 26, 2017

The sheriff’s office said multiple agencies were on the scene investigating, and that the school was being evacuated.

Just before 1 p.m., the district said there was no time set for when the search would finish and students would be released. Families who live south of campus will be able to meet their children at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Belwood Lane, and families who live north will be able to meet up at Theler Center.

Reports of a school shooting at Hawkins middle school. Officers from multiple agencies are on scene. We are clearing the school now. pic.twitter.com/KzipTlasCW — Mason County Sheriff (@MasonCoSheriff) April 26, 2017