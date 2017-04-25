This is what Earth looks like from Saturn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a stunning glimpse of Earth as seen through the rings of Saturn.

NASA released a photo earlier this month which shows Earth as a tiny speck of light, through the icy rings of Saturn. In a closeup, you can make out the moon alongside Earth.

The view is from 870 million miles away.

The photo was taken by NASA's Cassini spacecraft on April 12th. In case you were wondering, Earth's southern Atlantic Ocean is facing the camera.

The Cassini mission is a collaborative effort between NASA, the European Space Agency, and Italy's space agency.

It launched in 1997, taking seven years to get to Saturn, where it's been orbiting the planet and it's moons ever since.

Cassini's final dive will take place on Wednesday, April 26 at 2 a.m. PDT.