Skeletal remains in Idaho badger den are from 2 children

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho authorities say experts examining what was initially believed to be one child’s remains found in a badger hole turns out to be the remains of two children.

The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office tells the Idaho Statesman in a story on Monday that initial estimates are that one child is 3 to 5 years old and the other 4 to 9.

Workers with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game found the remains on April 15 protruding from a grave being used as a badger den.

Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead says the remains could have been there for up to two decades. He says archaeologists determined the remains aren’t from Oregon Trail emigrants or part of a Native American burial ground.