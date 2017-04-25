× Seattleites combine Yoga + Cats for the purrrrfect combination

SEATTLE– Cats + Yoga… if you love them both, why not have them both, together?

Seattle Meowtropolitan, Seattle’s cat cafe in Wallingford, hosted “Yoga with Cats” Tuesday night. All proceeds benefited Frankie’s Friends, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to helping pets in need of lifesaving emergency or specialty veterinary care.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yoga enthusiasts strengthened their core alongside the resident cat Zen masters of Seattle Meowtropolitan.

If you missed Tuesday's session, it's not too late for you to purr-chase another class.

They offer classes Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m., Thursdays at 8:30 p.m., Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. and Sundays at 9:30 a.m.

After class, you are given a complimentary cup of tea. Don't worry-- the cats stick around for that too.