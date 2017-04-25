× Rhino Ride raises funds for rhino conservation

A conservationist is highlighting the plight of the endangered rhino by taking a life size rhino replica on a cycling tour across the country.

Matt Meyer is cycling from Canada to Mexico with a 350-pound life-size fiberglass rhino tagging along.

He says his two-thousand mile ride will hopefully bring awareness to rhino conservation efforts in Africa.

Matt says over the course of the ride, he’ll be gathering donations to help fund rhino conservation efforts in Namibia and Kenya.

His goal is to raise over a quarter of a million dollars.

Matt is in the Seattle area this week, and will then head to Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and ending in San Diego in June.

For more information or to donate, click here.