× Protesters do not block interstates on May Day, WSP warns

SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol warned May Day protesters to not block interstates, calling it “dangerous and irresponsible behavior that could cause serious and/or fatal injuries.”

Captain Ron Mead, District 2 Commander cited a collision on I-5 earlier this year in Bellingham which was caused in part by protesters blocking the freeway.

State patrol said the protestors created traffic conditions that contributed to a serious injury collision in the backup.

“The freeways are no place for protests, and calls for protestors to block the freeway system is simply reckless and irresponsible. The WSP and our partner WSDOT go to great lengths to keep the freeway system flowing. This is not about politics, this is about public safety. To that end, we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to safeguard the rights of peaceful protestors, but will not tolerate any interference with blocking the freeway system,” Captain Mead said in a release.

Adding protestors will be prosecuted if they block or attempt to block the freeway system.