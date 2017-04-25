Nordstrom selling jeans made to look dirty for $425

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Retailers sell some weird stuff -- like, perhaps, these $425 blue jeans that are made to look dirty.

Yes, four hundred and twenty-five dollars. (We spelled it out because we couldn't believe it either!)

The Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans are available online. Here's the description that goes along with them:

"Heavily distressed medium-blue denim jeans in a comfortable straight-leg fit embody rugged, Americana workwear that's seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you're not afraid to get down and dirty."

The jeans even caught the attention of Dirty Jobs TV host Mike Rowe who posted about the jeans on Facebook:

"Finally - a pair of jeans that look like they have been worn by someone with a dirty job…made for people who don't. And you can have your very own pair for just $425.00."

And while we're on the subject, you can also (apparently) buy these clear plastic straight-leg jeans which sell for $100. Check out the video below for more on those.

