Dramatic body cam video shows officer save man from jumping off roof

HAMDEN, Conn. -- Video captured by a Connecticut police officer's body cam shows the officer saving a man who was attempting to jump off a six-story building last week.

Police said they were called to the Whitney Center retirement community in Hamden for a report of a resident fighting with people the afternoon of April 21.

Officer Justin Martin was meeting with staff members and an elderly male resident on the third floor, when the resident ran upstairs away from staff members.

The officer found the resident going through a 6th floor doorway, leading to a terrace on the roof.

As officer Martin got closer, he saw the man dive head first over a railing. He grabbed the resident by his feet and pulled him to safety. The man continued to fight with the officer during the rescue but was eventually taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for evaluation.