CHEHALIS, Wash. -- Troopers say a deadly crash has forced the closure of all northbound lanes of Interstate 5 between Chehalis and Centralia.

WSDOT said all traffic was being diverted off of northbound I-5 at Chamber Way because of a serious crash near Mellen Street.

Few details were immediately known, but Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn said to expect a lengthy closure.

Lewis County - NB I5/MP81 - Fully BLOCKED! Multiple vehicle, fatality collision. Delay travel/use alt route. — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) April 25, 2017

Heads up: All lanes of NB I-5 in Chehalis are being diverted off at Chamber Way due to a serious crash near Mellen St. No ETA to reopen pic.twitter.com/AmWvAzNapS — WSDOT - Southwest (@wsdot_sw) April 25, 2017

