Assault suspect barricaded in Seattle apartment with 4 children

SEATTLE -- Seattle police are investigating an assault that happened Tuesday morning on Rainier Ave. S.

Police say the suspect is barricaded inside a nearby apartment.

Officers were first called to the scene for the report of domestic violence. One person was taken to the hospital after being hit in the face by the suspect, police said.

As of 7 a.m., the suspect was barricaded inside the apartment along with a significant other and four children.

The suspect is on the 6th floor of the building in the 3800 block of Rainier Ave. S near S. Charlestown St. Police said the apartment building has been evacuated.

SPD said to expect possible traffic delays in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

