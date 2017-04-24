× Western Washington has wettest water year on record

SEATTLE — It’s official. Western Washington has surpassed the all-time wettest water year on record!

The announcement shouldn’t be too surprising. On March 14 of this year, the region reached its normal yearly total rainfall.

“Since October 1st (the beginning of the rainy season) we have had 37 inches of rain. Our normal rainfall per YEAR is 37 inches,” Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said.

As of Monday at midnight, Seattle has logged 44.67 inches of rain since October 1st.

Quillayute, Washington, which is on the coast, logged nearly 10 feet of rain since the start of the rainy season.

You may want to avert your eyes if you're not a rain fan. The NASA MODIS image over the Pacific yesterday – long stretch of moisture! #wawx pic.twitter.com/gc1iHSHV6l — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) April 24, 2017