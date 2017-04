SUTHERLAND, Neb. — Authorities say a Washington man has died in a western Nebraska accident.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 45-year-old Nickolay Gorlov was heading west on Interstate 80 near Sutherland around 10:55 a.m. Friday when his van ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

The patrol says investigators suspect a medical condition caused the accident. The patrol says Gorlov lived in Vancouver, Washington.