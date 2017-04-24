Sheriff’s office asks for help identifying woman whose remains were found near North Bend

SEATTLE — King County Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help identifying a woman whose skeletal remains were found last November in a wooded area off of I-90 near North Bend.

Detectives said a hiker found the remains on Nov. 25, 2016, and called police. The King County Medical Examiner has determined that the remains were likely left at the recovery site within the last two to three years.

The remains are those of a mixed race (caucasian/black) woman between 20-40 years of age. She was missing an upper left front tooth that was likely absent for a significant amount of time before her death, the sheriff’s office said. The missing tooth would have displayed a noticeable gap in her front upper teeth.

The woman may have self identified as either race. The sheriff’s office released two sketches that may indicate what she looked like when she was alive.

If you recognize this woman or have any information that may help detectives identify her please call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311 or you can call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at 206-222-TIPS (8477)