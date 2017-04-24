Seahawks GM on potential Richard Sherman trade: We’ve moved past it unless…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider said a Richard Sherman trade isn't fully off the table, but that the team has moved past it for now.

Schneider told reporters that the Seahawks cornerback was at the VMAC on Monday.

"If someone calls and goes crazy with something, we'll discuss [a trade]," Schneider said.

Schneider: We didn't think there was anything to hide. We have had convos w/ teams. Sherman's in a good place. He's here today working. — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) April 24, 2017

Schneider said the team might see a trade as a way to clear out some salary cap space, and Sherman may see it as a fresh start.

He also confirmed that Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas were at the practice facility as well, according to Q It Up Sports director Aaron Levine.

NEXT: Seahawks release regular season schedule