YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Police say a 14-year-old boy has been shot to death on a sidewalk in Yakima.

Yakima police say officers responded to a report of shots fired Monday morning and found the teen on a sidewalk at Cornell Avenue and West King Street. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the boy was walking when multiple gunshots were fired from a vehicle.

Police are investigating.