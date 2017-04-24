Mom, daughter may be tried together in Forks boy’s death

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A Forks woman and her mother may be tried together in connection with the death of a 2 ½ year old boy.

The Peninsula Daily News reports that 28-year-old Michelle Ward, who had custody of the boy, appeared in Clallam County Superior Court Friday on a charge of second-degree manslaughter. She is to be arraigned May 5.

Her mother, 44-year-old Ramona Ward, was arrested in November on charges of second-degree murder and homicide by abuse-domestic violence in the death of Isaac Ward. She remains jailed on $300,000 bail.

In charging documents, prosecutors say that there’s no indication Michelle Ward, who lived with her mother, physically abused Isaac Ward, who was a relative. But they accuse her of failing to be aware of the risks she put the boy in by placing him the care of her mother.

Isaac Ward died Nov. 11, two days after he was found unconscious. Investigators have said medical staff identified injuries consistent with a pattern of abuse and neglect.