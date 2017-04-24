Groom surprises bride by walking after accident left him paralyzed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUYALLUP, Wash. -- Tanner Arbuthnot shocked family and friends Sunday in Puyallup as he walked to meet his new bride, Myra.

The 23-year-old was nearly killed in a motorcycle crash January 30, 2016. He shattered his spine, lost a leg, and was paralyzed from the waist down.

He spent two weeks in trauma ICU at two different hospitals, and three additional weeks at Harborview Medical Center. Doctors said he would never walk again.

But Arbuthnot underwent months of rehabilitation for this moment as he took his first steps to meet his bride.

The wedding was part of a live event for the TLC Network called, THIS IS LIFE LIVE.

Arbuthnot said he was happy to share his story with the world and he hopes his determination inspires others.

