Grand opening of casino near Portland causes big traffic jam
PORTLAND, Ore. — The rain couldn’t keep gamblers away from the Ilani Casino.
Monday’s opening of the casino near La Center, Washington, caused an eight-mile traffic backup on northbound Interstate 5.
The Washington State Department of Transportation says all of the casino’s 3,000 parking spaces were taken, forcing traffic to back up onto the freeway.
The casino is about 25 miles north of Portland, making it the closest major gambling venue for residents of Oregon’s largest city.
The casino says arrivals via drop off can still be accommodated and the parking situation will be updated hourly on Twitter.
