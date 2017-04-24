× Grand opening of casino near Portland causes big traffic jam

PORTLAND, Ore. — The rain couldn’t keep gamblers away from the Ilani Casino.

Monday’s opening of the casino near La Center, Washington, caused an eight-mile traffic backup on northbound Interstate 5.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says all of the casino’s 3,000 parking spaces were taken, forcing traffic to back up onto the freeway.

Clark Co – NB I5 – Traffic starts stacking from La Center to the I5/I205 JCT & BEYOND! Casino parking lot is FULL! Be prepared…slow going! — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) April 24, 2017

The casino is about 25 miles north of Portland, making it the closest major gambling venue for residents of Oregon’s largest city.

The casino says arrivals via drop off can still be accommodated and the parking situation will be updated hourly on Twitter.