Google co-founder’s ‘flying car’ makes its debut

CALIFORNIA — Larry Page’s long-rumored “flying car” project is ready for takeoff.
Kitty Hawk, a start-up backed by the Google co-founder, unveiled its prototype for an “ultralight” aircraft that can take off vertically — as long as you’re flying over open water.
In a demonstration shared online Monday, the Kitty Hawk flyer is shown lifting off over a California lake with the help of small propellers under its base.
The prototype looks less like a car than a jet ski with wings.
The flyer is expected to go on sale by the end of this year.
The price has yet to be announced.
The start-up says it has received approval from the FAA for the aircraft to be flown in "uncongested areas."
Customers will not need a pilot's license to use it.