Google co-founder’s ‘flying car’ makes its debut

Posted 11:18 PM, April 24, 2017, by

CALIFORNIA — Larry Page’s long-rumored “flying car” project is ready for takeoff.

Kitty Hawk, a start-up backed by the Google co-founder, unveiled its prototype for an “ultralight” aircraft that can take off vertically — as long as you’re flying over open water.

In a demonstration shared online Monday, the Kitty Hawk flyer is shown lifting off over a California lake with the help of small propellers under its base.

The prototype looks less like a car than a jet ski with wings.

The flyer is expected to go on sale by the end of this year.

The price has yet to be announced.

The start-up says it has received approval from the FAA for the aircraft to be flown in "uncongested areas."

Customers will not need a pilot's license to use it.

 

 

 