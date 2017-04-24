× Couple charged in connection with shooting during Milo Yiannopoulos protest at UW

SEATTLE — The King County Prosecutor’s Office charged a 29-year-old woman in connection with the January 20 shooting on the University of Washington campus.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, was shot once in the abdomen outside Kane Hall during a protest.

The defendant, Elizabeth Hokoana, was charged with Assault in the First Degree with a firearm enhancement on Monday. Her husband, 29-year-old Marc Hokoana, was charged with Assault in the Third Degree for his involvement in the incident.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“The evidence will show that these defendants took a gun into a volatile protest in Red Square, and that Marc Hokoana engaged in several provocative acts, including using pepper spray on the crowd,” said Dan Satterberg, King County Prosecuting Attorney. “The crowd reacted predictably to being pepper sprayed, but the evidence will show that at the time Elizabeth Hokoana fired her pistol that her husband was not in imminent danger,” he added.

University of Washington Police Chief John Vinson praised the support received from both the Seattle and campus communities. He said, “Cooperation from witnesses, including several people sending us video of the incident contributed to our detectives determining what happened.”

Both defendants are scheduled for arraignment on May 8 at 8:30 a.m. in courtroom 1201 of the King County Courthouse.

47.655335 -122.303520