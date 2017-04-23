WSDOT’s peak-use shoulder lane on I-405 opens Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOTHELL, Wash. – Drivers on Interstate 405 in Bothell should see some relief this week as the shoulder opens up to traffic. The Washington State Department of Transportation says a series of overhead signs will tell drivers when the shoulders are open. The move is to reduce congestion in Snohomish County.

Beginning Monday afternoon, the agency plans to officially open its peak-use shoulder lane between SR 527 and I-5 along northbound I-405.

The 1.8-mile long stretch of the shoulder will be designed for general-purpose traffic.

WSDOT plans to open the shoulder before the evening commute. They say it should make a big difference for the northbound commute, and improve travel times.