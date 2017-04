× Sounders star Clint Dempsey opens up about his health and recovery

SEATTLE — Clint Dempsey returned to the field March 4, 2017, after a confusing and scary time late last season.

An irregular heartbeat sidelined the Seattle Sounders star, forcing him to miss his team’s run for the MLS Cup and several World Cup qualifying matches.

Q13 Fox sports reporter Michelle Ludtka sat down with the 34-year-old in an extremely candid interview about his health and recovery.