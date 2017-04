Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The city of Seattle has a new high-tech tool aimed at easing congestion through one of the city's worst bottlenecks -- Mercer Street.

On Monday, April 24, the city will introduce a new traffic signal control system, which is designed to adapt to conditions.

For instance, when a big sports event lets out.

The new light system is the latest effort to help relieve congestion in our fast growing region.