× Meet Bianca! #WhyNotMePets

A beautiful but shy two-year-old cat is looking for a home. Q13 Is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s “Why Not Me Pets” campaign to help find Bianca a home.

“She’s looking for someone who will give her time to blossom and time to be comfortable in the home, and someone who will pick her out of the crowd because I know she will not run up to greet you”, says Shelly Lawson of Seattle Area Feline Rescue. Bianca has been living at the rescue since January. Her life before that is a bit of a mystery, so it’s unclear why she’s so shy. But she loves people, it just takes her time to come out of her shell.

Since Bianca needs time to fully trust any human in her life, she would be better off with an experienced cat owner. We’re also told she is a healthy cat, who doesn’t have any special needs.

If you’re interested in adopting Bianca, email adoptions@seattleareafelinerescue.org.