× It could be a rough week ahead for President Trump

The week ahead could be tough for President Donald Trump as he and Congress face a looming budget deadline, and two of Trump’s biggest issues will be at the center of the debate: the border wall and the Affordable Care Act.

ObamaCare is in serious trouble. The Dems need big money to keep it going – otherwise it dies far sooner than anyone would have thought. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2017

This morning he tweeted out that Obamacare will die sooner than people thought because it’s in serious trouble. Trump hopes to revive the house’s failed efforts to replace the A.C.A.

The Democrats don't want money from budget going to border wall despite the fact that it will stop drugs and very bad MS 13 gang members. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2017

He also hopes to use the $1,000,000,000 spending bill to pay for his proposed border wall. This morning Trump tweeted that the wall would stop drugs and drug gangs from Central America.

Eventually, but at a later date so we can get started early, Mexico will be paying, in some form, for the badly needed border wall. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2017

While his proposal has American taxpayers paying the bill, his tweet continued, writing thatMexico would be paying for it, something the Mexican government says they will not do.

An extension on the legislative session may be needed to prevent a government shutdown. Speaking to NBC News, House Minority Leader, Nancy Pelosi, calls the wall “immoral” and “expensive.” Democratic support will be needed to pass the spending measure and if it doesn’t pass it could mean a shutdown, something Republicans fear Americans would blame them for.