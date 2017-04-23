Dozens get inked at ‘Tats for Cats’ fundraiser in Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- People around Seattle rolled up their sleeves and got inked Sunday for a fundraiser called, Tats for Cats.

The organization helps pay veterinarian bills for pet owners who can't afford them.

"I decided that this would be a fantastic opportunity, to give back to people that need that, 'cause I know I've been in that situation," said one participant.

Despite the cute name, Tats for Cats also pays for the medical care for dogs.

The group said all proceeds from today's event will go to the organization.

If you would like to help, go to frankiesfriends.org.