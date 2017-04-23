Car prowler hits 10 cars at north Seattle apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Someone smashed windows and broke into at least ten cars Sunday morning at the North Park Villa Apartments off Aurora and 115th Street.

The parking lot is secure, but police say the suspect snuck into the garage as someone pulled out.

Survalience video shows him casing cars before breaking windows. the building manager says her cameras got a good look at the guy.

This is the second time recently something like this has happened in that same parking garage.