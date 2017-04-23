× Accused kidnapper, Tad Cummins, due in court Monday

Tad Cummins, the Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old student and disappearing with her for five weeks, is due in court Monday.

He is in federal custody in California and is expected to be arraigned in Sacramento, Siskiyou County Prosecutor Kirk Andrus said.

Cummins was arrested Thursday and the girl was recovered in Northern California after a nationwide search.

Cummins was charged with one federal count of transportation of a minor across state lines for the purpose of criminal sexual intercourse, said Jack Smith, acting US attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee. The charge carries a minimum of 10 years.

He also faces state charges of sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said last month.

Under Tennessee law, children 12 and older can choose to leave home unless under “force, threat or fraud.”

Estranged wife speaks out

Cummins’ estranged wife, Jill Cummins, was “very emotional” when she learned both were found safe, her attorney Michael Cox said.

“She is excited that they were found and nobody was hurt,” Cox said. “She has not spoken to Tad.”

Jill Cummins had filed for divorce, saying she felt betrayed by her husband. She had no idea why her husband went to Northern California.

“This is not somewhere they had frequently visited,” her attorney said. “I’m not aware that they had ever been there.”

But the student’s sister said she had always suspected Tad Cummins and Elizabeth were staying in a remote commune.

“I’ve been telling people all along she’s in a commune,” Kat Thomas said. “No one recognizes them, and they just hide out like normal people.”

Wife of Tennessee teacher accused in abduction: 'He's totally betrayed me'

Jill Cummins, the wife of the man accused of abducting a 15-year-old student, says she still loves her husband but she can't trust him now.

"It's very selfish of him to have done this to us," she told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday. "I do love him, but I don't trust him anymore. He's totally betrayed me."

The comments came a month after police say Cummins absconded with his student Elizabeth Thomas from their small town of Culleoka, Tennessee. Authorities released surveillance video from March 15 that shows the pair at a Walmart in Oklahoma City, but otherwise their trail has gone cold.

The two disappeared March 13, weeks after a student reported seeing Cummins and Elizabeth kissing in a classroom. Cummins faces charges of sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and he has been added to the state's Most Wanted list.

Jill Cummins filed for divorce several weeks ago, citing irreconcilable differences and alleging that her husband was "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct."

She said Friday that she found out he was leaving when she found a note at home.

"It's kind of like a death because the Tad I knew is gone," she said.

Authorities have said Tad Cummins searched online about teen marriage, and that he and Elizabeth had exchanged romantic messages using the draft folder of his email.

Jill Cummins said she believes her husband left because "he was so ashamed" and didn't want to face the consequences.

"I forgive him and I still love him, but it doesn't mean that I could ever trust him again," she said. "Because he betrayed my trust to the point that it's totally broken."

Journalist Burt Staggs, CNN's Roxanne Garcia, Eliott McLaughlin, Alanne Orjoux and Sara Sidner, and HLN's Mike Galanos contributed to this report.