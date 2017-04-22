Thousands in Seattle march for science

Thousands of people came to Seattle’s Capitol Hill today to march in support of science and evidence-based policy. It’s part of a nationwide movement with marches in more than 500 cities around the world.

The thousands made their way from Cal Anderson through downtown Seattle to the Seattle Center. March co-founder Miles Greb summed up his hopes for the event by saying, "We want to inspire optimism in science again and say that this powerful tool is yours to help illuminate and improve the world. That will take both the efforts of protecting the hard-earned knowledge science has given us and fostering a new generation of scientists and science enthusiasts."