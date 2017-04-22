× Serious crash injures multiple people in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Medics are treating at least eight people after a serious crash on 140th Avenue Southeast, near State Route 169, according to Renton firefighters.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene Saturday evening, around 5:40 p.m.

MCI scene on 140th Way in Renton. Unk type of injuries. Photo credit Stacey Earhart @RentonFireL864 @RentonpdWA @RentonFirePIO pic.twitter.com/qzgdhGkDud — David Nelson (@wapio3021) April 23, 2017

140th Avenue Southeast remains closed between Maple Valley Highway and Fairwood Boulevard.

Q13 News is working to learn the conditions of those involved and the details surrounding the crash. Crews are gathering information at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.