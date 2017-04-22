Serious crash injures multiple people in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Medics are treating at least eight people after a serious crash on 140th Avenue Southeast, near State Route 169, according to Renton firefighters.
Police and fire crews were called to the scene Saturday evening, around 5:40 p.m.
140th Avenue Southeast remains closed between Maple Valley Highway and Fairwood Boulevard.
Q13 News is working to learn the conditions of those involved and the details surrounding the crash. Crews are gathering information at the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.