Power lines block I-5 in north Seattle

The Washington State Department of Transportation says both sides of I-5 in north Seattle are blocked due to downed power lines.

This between NE 130th and NE 145th streets, forcing traffic to come to a stop. Seattle City Light has crews on the scene to assess the situation and make repairs on the downed power lines. WSP is calling this a “very complex scene.”

Meanwhile, the Seattle Fire Department is asking people to use caution in the area since the lines are live. As for people stuck in the backup, troopers have been turning them around on the freeway, sending them back to other exits.

We’re continuing to follow this and we will update as we get new information.