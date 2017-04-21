× 15,000 students earn their way to We Day Seattle (VIDEO)

SEATTLE — The 5th ever We Day Seattle is officially in the books and it was a memorable one.

15,000 students from around Washington state packed Seattle’s Key Arena for a day full of motivational speeches and performances — with appearances from stars including Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson, Doug Baldwin, Buzz Aldrin, Lily Collins, Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan.

Students can’t buy tickets to the event — they have to earn their way by making a positive impact in their local and global communities.

Everything from collecting blankets for the homeless to raising money to build wells in countries that don’t have access to clean water.

This entire show is a reward for the hard work all of these students did to earn their tickets to We Day.

The hope is that the students will take what they learned today and use that inspiration to go back out in the world to make a difference.

And it’s not too late to get involved! Go to WE.org to get more information on how you can attend We Day next year.

WATCH: Kaci interviews actress and model Lily Collins

WATCH: Kaci interviews Sounders stars Jordan Morris & Cristian Roldan at We Day Seattle

WATCH: Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart team up for We Day

WATCH: Kaci interviews singer and Washington native Allen Stone