WATCH: Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson take the stage at We Day Seattle

SEATTLE – Seahawks star power was out in full force Friday at We Day Seattle!

Russell Wilson, Doug Baldwin and coach Pete Carroll all took the stage to give more than 15,000 students from around Western Washington inspiration to go out and do good in the world.

We Day is a day-long event full of motivational speeches and performances. But students can’t buy tickets to We Day, they have to earn their way in by giving back to their local and global communities.

